Six Shadnagar police officers suspended for alleged torture of Dalit woman

HYDERABAD: A day after Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty ordered an inquiry, six personnel of the Shadnagar police station, including detective inspector (DI) Ramireddy, were on Monday suspended for allegedly subjecting a Dalit woman to custodial torture.

“Further departmental action will follow,” Mohanty said.

On Sunday, the victim had told the media that the Shadnagar police took her into custody along with her husband suspecting their involvement in a theft case. The suspended cops allegedly stripped the victim and tortured her for nearly five hours.

She alleged that the police thrashed her husband and sent him away and then stripped her, beat her with sticks and even tried to pour candle wax on her.