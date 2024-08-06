Six Shadnagar police officers suspended for alleged torture of Dalit woman

HYDERABAD: A day after Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty ordered an inquiry, six personnel of the Shadnagar police station, including detective inspector (DI) Ramireddy, were on Monday suspended for allegedly subjecting a Dalit woman to custodial torture.
“Further departmental action will follow,” Mohanty said.
On Sunday, the victim had told the media that the Shadnagar police took her into custody along with her husband suspecting their involvement in a theft case. The suspended cops allegedly stripped the victim and tortured her for nearly five hours.
She alleged that the police thrashed her husband and sent him away and then stripped her, beat her with sticks and even tried to pour candle wax on her.
“I begged them not to punish me for something that I did not do. I told them I would rather beg than resort to stealing,” she said and added that despite telling the cops that her leg was broken, they did not believe her and kept beating her. “Then, they advised me to walk, suggesting that my legs may otherwise get crippled,” she alleged.
Following her allegations, an inquiry was initiated. Later on Sunday, Mohanty sent an official intimation that pending an inquiry into the incident, Ramireddy was attached to the Cyberabad headquarters.
CPI DEMAND
CPI on Monday demanded that the cops be booked under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act
The victim and her husband were suspected of stealing jewellery and cash from a resident of Farooqnagar