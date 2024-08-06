Telangana HC issues notice to government over Rampant illegal sand mining

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the state government in a public interest litigation seeking a direction to authorities to take action against rampant illegal mining activities in Khadgam-Shetlur suburbs of Bichukunda mandal in Kamareddy district. A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, converted a letter by A Prakash, president of the Bar Association of Bichukunda mandal, into a PIL and took it up for hearing.

The petitioner said that illegal mining activities have been going on unabated. These activities reportedly caused an estimated loss of Rs 20–30 lakh per day to the exchequer. The letter stated that the permissions granted by the previous BRS government for sand mining in six quarries in the Khadgam-Shetlur suburbs had long expired.

After reviewing the contents of the letter, the bench issued notices to the Principal Secretaries of the Mines and Geology, Revenue, Home and Transport departments, MD of TSMDC, District Collector and SP of Kamareddy district. The case has been adjourned for further hearing.