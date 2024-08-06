Telangana Minister Uttam vows infrastructure boost, 24-hour electricity for farmers

SURYAPET: Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday said that the Congress government would ensure 24-hour quality electricity supply to farmers as well as industries and domestic consumers.
He was speaking after laying the foundation for a 33/11 KV power substation to be built at the cost of Rs 2.5 crore at Bakkamanthula Gudem in Mattampally mandal in Kodad Assembly constituency.
Uttam said that local residents and farmers have been demanding the establishment of a power substation for over a decade. He directed officials to complete works on NCL and Chennaipalem substations at Sultanpur Tanda at the earliest.
The minister said the present government has adopted a practical approach to resolve the problems being faced by the people.
“Unlike the previous BRS regime, which falsely claimed to have provided 24-hour power supply to farmers, the Congress government is addressing issues at both micro and macro levels,” he said.
Focus on infrastructure development in rural areas Uttam also said that the Congress government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, was focused on improving infrastructure at the ground level, especially in rural areas. “Quality service cannot be ensured without creating the required infrastructure at all levels. This government aims to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach every person and development reaches the last mile in the state,” he said.
The minister also announced that repair works on Amaravaram and Pedaveedu lift irrigation projects would be completed soon. “All the required steps would be taken to complete and upgrade the lift irrigation projects to increase ayacut. The government has set a target of adding an additional ayacut of 30 to 35 lakh acres in the next five years. This financial year, Rs 10,820 crore funds have been allocated to increase the ayacut by about 6.5 lakh acres,” he said.
Stating that Mattampally would be developed as a model mandal in the state, he said: “A 10-metre wide road from Huzurnagar to Mattampally would be constructed at a cost of Rs 80 crore. Similarly, Rs 10 crore would be spent on the road from Choutapalli to Mellachervu. Two bridges at Vardhapuram and Raghavapuram on Mattampally-Janpahad road would be built at an estimated cost of Rs 17 crore. Additionally, the Chennaipalem bridge would be constructed with Rs 11.5 crore funds.”