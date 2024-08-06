Telangana Minister Uttam vows infrastructure boost, 24-hour electricity for farmers

SURYAPET: Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday said that the Congress government would ensure 24-hour quality electricity supply to farmers as well as industries and domestic consumers.

He was speaking after laying the foundation for a 33/11 KV power substation to be built at the cost of Rs 2.5 crore at Bakkamanthula Gudem in Mattampally mandal in Kodad Assembly constituency.

Uttam said that local residents and farmers have been demanding the establishment of a power substation for over a decade. He directed officials to complete works on NCL and Chennaipalem substations at Sultanpur Tanda at the earliest.

The minister said the present government has adopted a practical approach to resolve the problems being faced by the people.

“Unlike the previous BRS regime, which falsely claimed to have provided 24-hour power supply to farmers, the Congress government is addressing issues at both micro and macro levels,” he said.