Youth Congress elections: Leaders' heirs compete for key positions

HYDERABAD: After the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, it is time for a few more heirs of prominent political leaders in the Congress to participate in the Youth Congress elections.

One of the reasons for the young leaders to seek to serve in the ranks of the party’s affiliated wings is that the grand old party has the tradition of selecting them for key positions.

For instance, former Youth Congress state president M Anil Kumar Yadav was given a Rajya Sabha ticket at a young age and NSUI state president Balmoori Venkat was also given an MLC post.

The party has also given Lok Sabha tickets to Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy, recognising their services in NSUI and Youth Congress wings. Both of them showed impressive electoral performance — while one emerged victorious, the other lost it by a very thin margin.

According to sources, Ponnam Prabhakar’s son Tarun Goud, TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy’s daughter Jaya and Thumkunta Narsa Reddy’s daughter Anksha Reddy are among those who are vying for the Youth Congress state president post. Sources said that some more are likely to join the list by the end of the last day for filing of nominations, which will be in the second or third week of August.

Incidentally, party sources said that there is a huge competition for other office-bearer posts in the Youth Congress state elections from the wards of senior leaders.

The leaders whose daughters and sons are seeking to test their luck in the internal elections are investing their best efforts to consolidate support.

Undoubtedly, this election would generate a friendly competition, if not a serious disagreement, among the popular leaders.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how the Congress offsets the impact of the allegations of perpetuation of dynasty politics.