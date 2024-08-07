22 gates of Nagarjunasagar lifted

NALGONDA: Following the increase in inflows from the Srisailam project, officials lifted 22 crest gates at the Nagarjunasagar Project (NSP) on Tuesday. The current water level at NSP is 585 feet (Full Reservoir Level of 590 feet), with 3,07,758 cusecs being released through the gates. Inflows are at 3,54,076 cusecs.

Breach in low-level canal

A breach occurred in the NSP flood canal (low level) at Marepalli in Anumula mandal on Monday. In response, officials halted the release of water to the low-level canal.

NSP Chief Engineer (CE) T Nageshwar Rao visited the site and instructed the officials to take immediate action to address the issue.

Heavy rains in parts of TG

Hyderabad: Heavy rains along with thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds are likely across isolated parts of Telangana — Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts — on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. On Tuesday, isolated places in Jogulamba Gadwal, Mulugu and Suryapet recorded very heavy rainfall. Ghattu in Jogulamba Gadwal saw the highest at 119.8 mm, according to TGDPS. A few places in the city witnessed light showers with Quthbullapur receiving 6.5 mm rainfall.

Following heavy inflows from the upper catchment areas, the Srisailam project was filled to the brim, and the surplus water was released downstream. The outflow from the Srisailam reservoir was at the rate of 4,03,455 cusecs.