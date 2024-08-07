Case against KT Rama Rao, two BRS ex-MLAs for flying drone over Medigadda

BHUPALPALLY: Mahadevpur police registered a case against BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former MLAs Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, Balka Suman, and other party leaders for flying a drone over Lakshmi Barrage at Medigadda in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. The shooting of the video of the Lakshmi Barrage with the help of the drone took place when BRS working president KT Rama Rao was visiting the project along with his MLAs and party activists on July 29. The video was later posted on social media and became viral. It was alleged that the video was used for false propaganda about the damage to the barrage, which is part of Kaleshwaram project.

Irrigation officials, after learning about the video doing the rounds on social media platforms, decided to file a case. Accordingly, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of (ISD5) Medigadda, Vali Shaik, lodged a complaint with Mahadevpur police. According to the complaint, Rama Rao, along with BRS party leaders, including Venkata Ramana Reddy and Suman visited the Medigadda barrage at Ambatpally village, where they flew a drone camera over the barrage without obtaining any permission or intimation.

As there was a threat to the barrage on account of flying a drone without obtaining permission, the police registered a case.

Speaking to the media, Mahadevpur sub-inspector (SI) K Pavan Kumar stated that a case has been registered under Section 223(b), r/w 3(5) BNS, and is under investigation.