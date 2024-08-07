Telangana

Congress MLA irked as Telangana villagers turn up drunk for his programme

Former Munugode Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.
Former Munugode Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. (File Photo | Express)
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing disappointment over several villagers attending his programme in an inebriated condition, Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Tuesday suggested that the residents of Mustipally village in Munugode Assembly constituency set up a committee, comprising women members, to eradicate belt shops.

He also instructed the police authorities to initiate action against those who are running belt shops.

“The villagers should form a committee, comprising 10 people from each ward, and with the active participation of women. If you get any information regarding liquor sale, please inform the police officials, and they will protect your confidentiality,” the MLA told the residents of Mustipally.

He advised the villagers to approach him for development works only after forming a committee.

Meanwhile, a woman complained to the MLA stating that she is being subjected to domestic violence by her alcoholic husband. He instructed an ACP rank officer to help the victim.

