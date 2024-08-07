Congress not fulfilling promises on crop loan waiver: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy said that the saffron party was receiving umpteen complaints on non-waiver of crop loans on its helpline number.

Addressing a meeting of state BJP office-bearers and district presidents here on Tuesday, Kishan Reddy said the Congress was not implementing the assurances given to the people during the Assembly elections.

The meeting discussed the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme, the forthcoming local body elections and the present political situation in the state.

Kishan said that the helpline launched by the party has been receiving thousands of calls from farmers.

“Farmers are complaining that the government did not waive their crop loans. They are saying that they are unaware of the eligibility criteria set by the government. They are in an agitation mode as loans of most of the farmers were not waived,” the Union minister said.

Kishan called upon the party leaders to work hard in next four years to ensure that BJP enhances its voting percentage from 36 per cent and comes to power in the state.

The Union minister also called upon party leaders and public to hoist national flags at their residences on August 15.