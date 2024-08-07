Future City shows Telangana means business: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that the fourth city which the government proposes to develop in Maheshwaram, south of Hyderabad, will be India’s answer to the future, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that it would also be the country’s first “Net Zero Carbon” city.
“We are building a fourth city — the Future City. It will be India’s answer to the future. It will be India’s first Net Zero Carbon city. Future City will become a hub for AI, medical tourism, sports, software and pharma. It is like a second gold rush. We are drafting a New Industrial Policy to match our dreams. We will make it very easy to start new businesses and expand existing ones in Telangana. I keep saying — Telangana means business,” Revanth said.
He was addressing CEOs and business honchos at an official roundtable hosted by the Consulate General of India in New York. Over 20 chairpersons and CEOs representing well-known companies from varied sectors, including pharma, IT, technology, EV, GCC, biotech and shipping were present.
After a brief presentation on the history and the plans of the government for the development of industrial clusters in Telangana and Hyderabad, Revanth said: “I am here to speak from my heart and to share my state’s dreams and my people’s aspirations. Since this is my first visit to the US as chief minister of Telangana, I hope to take back home as many dollars from all of you as possible.”
We are now a powerhouse in software, pharma: Revanth
Showcasing the strengths of Hyderabad and Telangana as a top investment destination, he said, “We are now a powerhouse in software, life sciences and pharma, with a strong base in aerospace, defence, electronics and other sectors. We helped the world overcome Covid by producing millions of vaccines.”
The chief minister said that Telangana has great infrastructure, wonderful talent and his government offers the best policy support for investors. “Hyderabad, a city built over 425 years ago by the Qutb Shahi and expanded by the Nizams, is interestingly almost the same age as the United State of America,” he added.
IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu made an elaborate pitch on the current strengths of Hyderabad and Telangana for a variety of industries. He gave details of the policies that would enable the chief minister’s vision to make Telangana a viable alternative to China in manufacturing and develop Hyderabad into one of the top 10 cities in the world.
