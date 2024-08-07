Future City shows Telangana means business: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that the fourth city which the government proposes to develop in Maheshwaram, south of Hyderabad, will be India’s answer to the future, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that it would also be the country’s first “Net Zero Carbon” city.

“We are building a fourth city — the Future City. It will be India’s answer to the future. It will be India’s first Net Zero Carbon city. Future City will become a hub for AI, medical tourism, sports, software and pharma. It is like a second gold rush. We are drafting a New Industrial Policy to match our dreams. We will make it very easy to start new businesses and expand existing ones in Telangana. I keep saying — Telangana means business,” Revanth said.

He was addressing CEOs and business honchos at an official roundtable hosted by the Consulate General of India in New York. Over 20 chairpersons and CEOs representing well-known companies from varied sectors, including pharma, IT, technology, EV, GCC, biotech and shipping were present.

After a brief presentation on the history and the plans of the government for the development of industrial clusters in Telangana and Hyderabad, Revanth said: “I am here to speak from my heart and to share my state’s dreams and my people’s aspirations. Since this is my first visit to the US as chief minister of Telangana, I hope to take back home as many dollars from all of you as possible.”