Idol maker told to pay Rs 14,000 in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Warangal, has ordered an idol manufacturer, Kakatiya Shilpa Kala Nilayam, to refund Rs 14,884 plus 9% interest from August 2022 until the date of payment for demanding an additional amount from the complainant for making a statue.

The commission found that the statue produced was not up to date or as per the agreement. The complainant, Gandra Rekha, had ordered a fibre statue for her late brother’s first death anniversary and provided photos for reference, with the cost set at Rs 85,116.

Meanwhile, Rekha claimed that Shilpa Kala Nilayam charged her Rs 1,00,000 in four instalments, which exceeded the agreed price.

Additionally, the finished statue did not match the provided photos, causing disappointment for the anniversary. The company apologised and promised to rebuild the statue but failed to fulfil this promise.

‘Baseless claims’

In its defence, the company argued that Rekha’s claims were baseless and that they only received Rs 60,000, not Rs 1,00,000. However, the commission determined that Shilpa Kala Nilayam had overcharged Rekha by Rs 14,884 and instructed them to refund this amount along with interest.