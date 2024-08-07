IT exports have dropped under Congress government: BRS working president KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and former IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that IT exports from the state decreased in 2023–24. He requested the Congress government to accord priority to the IT and ITeS sectors.
In a post on X, he said: “We’ve had a great run in terms of growth of our IT jobs created and IT exports over the last 6–7 years. Had a chance to look at the latest trends released by the govt. The alarming decline in Telangana’s IT exports is a matter of serious concern.”
“Even more concerning is the fact that new IT jobs created in Telangana have fallen to one-third of the 2022-23 numbers. As a reference point, IT Exports Growth: 2022-23: Rs 57,706 crore. 2023-24: Rs 26,948 crore. IT Employment Growth: 2022-23: 1,27,594 new jobs. 2023-24: 40,285 new jobs,” the BRS working president added.