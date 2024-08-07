IT exports have dropped under Congress government: BRS working president KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and former IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that IT exports from the state decreased in 2023–24. He requested the Congress government to accord priority to the IT and ITeS sectors.

In a post on X, he said: “We’ve had a great run in terms of growth of our IT jobs created and IT exports over the last 6–7 years. Had a chance to look at the latest trends released by the govt. The alarming decline in Telangana’s IT exports is a matter of serious concern.”