No proposal received from Telangana to set up medical colleges: Centre

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel on Tuesday told the Rajya Sabha that no proposal has been received from the government of Telangana for setting up of medical colleges in the state.

In a written reply to a question posed by Congress MP M Anil Kumar Yadav, Anupriya Patel said that Telangana has a total of 56 medical colleges — 28 government and 28 private colleges — with an annual intake of 8,790 MBBS seats. Of these, there are 3,890 seats in government colleges and 4,600 in private ones, the MoS said.

She said that the Union government was establishing new medical colleges attached with existing district referral hospitals with preference to underserved areas and aspirational districts, especially where there are no medical colleges existing.