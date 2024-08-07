Political pressure may be leading to delays in deciding on MLA's disqualification: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has raised critical questions regarding the prolonged delay in making a decision on disqualification complaints against several MLAs who defected to the Congress.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy faced inquiries from the court on whether a specific deadline has been set up for the Speaker to address these complaints.

When the AG responded that the court lacks the jurisdiction to issue directions to the Speaker, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy emphasised the need for timely decisions in such matters. He observed that district courts are frequently given deadlines to complete proceedings and constitutional tribunals should have similar authority to compel the Speaker, who serves as the chairman of the tribunal, to adhere to deadlines.

Justice Reddy also expressed concern that political pressure might be contributing to the delays in taking a decision, which he deemed unacceptable from an individual who occupies a constitutional position.

The court referenced the Supreme Court’s decision in Kaisham Meghchandra Singh vs Speaker of Manipur case, where the Speaker was ordered to make a decision within a specified timeframe. However, senior advocate Jandhyala Ravi Shankar contested this point, asserting that the Supreme Court did not establish a fixed deadline for the Speaker in disqualification petitions. On the other hand, senior lawyer Gandra Mohan Rao argued that the Speaker should indeed be required to make a decision within a stipulated period.