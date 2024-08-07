Rs 5,560 crore Godavari water to Hyderabad project approved

HYDERABAD: The state government has approved the “Godavari Drinking Water Supply Project Phase-II and Rejuvenation of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar Reservoirs for Musi River Clean Up”. The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 5,560 crore, will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) contract.
The state government will cover 40% of the project cost, while the remaining 60% will be funded by the implementing agency. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will secure a Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) loan for the state’s share, with repayments supported by the government Budget.
Once implemented, this multi-purpose project will provide drinking water for Hyderabad and rejuvenate the Musi river, ensuring a consistent flow and improved water quality. The project is scheduled for completion in two years.
Currently, the Water Board draws 10 tmcft of water from the Yellampally barrage under Phase-I. Under the new project, 15 tmcft will be sourced from Mallannasagar reservoir, of which 10 tmcft will be allocated for Hyderabad’s drinking water needs and 5 tmcft for the rejuvenation of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs.
Treatment plant at Ghanpur
The Detailed Project Report (DPR), prepared by WAPCOS Limited, outlines several key components, including head works, a pump house, a substation and a 3,600 mm-diameter MS pipeline from Mallannasagar reservoir to Ghanpur. It also includes a 780 MLD water treatment plant at Ghanpur, Shamirpet and a clear water pumping main from Ghanpur to Muthangi. Additionally, pipelines will be laid from Ghanpur to Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs with water treatment plants and transmission systems to supply the command areas.
The HMWSSB service area has expanded to over 1,650 sq.km — from GHMC to ORR limits — covering various municipalities and gram panchayats. Due to rapid urbanisation and increasing demand from domestic and non-domestic sectors, the projected water supply demand for 2030 is 750 MGD and 1,014 MGD by 2050. Current supplies range from 580 MGD to 600 MGD.
The state government has directed the Water Board to address the projected shortfall of 170 MGD for 2030 by formulating an augmentation project from the Godavari source, where a 30 tmcft allocation is available for Hyderabad’s drinking water needs.