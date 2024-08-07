Rs 5,560 crore Godavari water to Hyderabad project approved

HYDERABAD: The state government has approved the “Godavari Drinking Water Supply Project Phase-II and Rejuvenation of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar Reservoirs for Musi River Clean Up”. The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 5,560 crore, will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) contract.

The state government will cover 40% of the project cost, while the remaining 60% will be funded by the implementing agency. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will secure a Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) loan for the state’s share, with repayments supported by the government Budget.

Once implemented, this multi-purpose project will provide drinking water for Hyderabad and rejuvenate the Musi river, ensuring a consistent flow and improved water quality. The project is scheduled for completion in two years.

Currently, the Water Board draws 10 tmcft of water from the Yellampally barrage under Phase-I. Under the new project, 15 tmcft will be sourced from Mallannasagar reservoir, of which 10 tmcft will be allocated for Hyderabad’s drinking water needs and 5 tmcft for the rejuvenation of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs.