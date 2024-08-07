Swachh Bio to set up cellulosic biofuel plant with Rs 1K crore investment in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Swachh Bio, a lignocellulosic biofuels manufacturing company that provides energy solutions for a sustainable future, will soon establish a 250 KLPD second-generation, cellulosic biofuel plant in Telangana with a capital investment of over Rs 1,000 crore in the first phase.

The firm made this announcement after a meeting with the official delegation of Telangana, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and comprising IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and others, in New York on Tuesday.

During the first phase, the company will provide direct employment to 250 people at its plant and create 250 more jobs in additional support and other roles. The company also revealed its plan to help Telangana become a biofuels hub by setting up additional plants in the near future. The state government has promised all the required support to the company.

‘Impressed by decentralised development vision of govt’

Swachh Bio chairperson Praveen Paripati said: “We are highly impressed by the decentralised development vision of the new Telangana government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. We are excited to partner with the state and be part of its development and transformation journey. We are sure that it will help us grow tremendously in the coming years.”

Trigyn Tech to establish AI innovation, delivery centre

Meanwhile, Trigyn Technologies, a global digital and intelligence solutions provider with an ecosystem of data, analytics & AI startups, announced that it will establish an AI innovation and delivery centre in Hyderabad. This centre’s total capacity will be over 1,000 people in the next three years.