Swachh Bio to set up cellulosic biofuel plant with Rs 1K crore investment in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Swachh Bio, a lignocellulosic biofuels manufacturing company that provides energy solutions for a sustainable future, will soon establish a 250 KLPD second-generation, cellulosic biofuel plant in Telangana with a capital investment of over Rs 1,000 crore in the first phase.
The firm made this announcement after a meeting with the official delegation of Telangana, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and comprising IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and others, in New York on Tuesday.
During the first phase, the company will provide direct employment to 250 people at its plant and create 250 more jobs in additional support and other roles. The company also revealed its plan to help Telangana become a biofuels hub by setting up additional plants in the near future. The state government has promised all the required support to the company.
‘Impressed by decentralised development vision of govt’
Swachh Bio chairperson Praveen Paripati said: “We are highly impressed by the decentralised development vision of the new Telangana government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. We are excited to partner with the state and be part of its development and transformation journey. We are sure that it will help us grow tremendously in the coming years.”
Trigyn Tech to establish AI innovation, delivery centre
Meanwhile, Trigyn Technologies, a global digital and intelligence solutions provider with an ecosystem of data, analytics & AI startups, announced that it will establish an AI innovation and delivery centre in Hyderabad. This centre’s total capacity will be over 1,000 people in the next three years.
The company, which boasts of a total revenue of $160 million, has a global workforce of over 2,500 people, out of which 1,000 are in India and 100 in Hyderbad. The firm said it expects to move into production mode over the next six months, given the anticipation of rapid growth in AI adoption across sectors.
The Telangana delegation, meanwhile, entered into a capacity expansion agreement with Arcesium, a leading provider of technology and service solutions for asset managers. As part of its expansion, the company will hire 500 high-end tech talent in Hyderabad in the next two years.
The delegation held detailed discussions with Arcesium CEO Gaurav Suri and other senior representatives of the firm. The discussions focused on the expansion of Arcesium’s office in Hyderabad, the company’s first overseas location.
Speaking after the announcement, Gaurav Suri, said: “The rich talent pool in Hyderabad and its strong infrastructure have made it an ideal location for our international operations. We are excited to deepen our commitment to the region by expanding our presence and leveraging local expertise to enhance our data solutions and services.”
HCA Healthcare plans expansion in Hyderabad
HCA Healthcare, a US-based global leader in healthcare services that is headquartered in Nashville, is set to expand its presence in Hyderabad, with an enhanced Global Capability Centre (GCC). This follows the inauguration of its incubation facility in the city during March 2024. The company has leased an area of 4,00,000 square foot for its expanded campus in the city.