Telangana: Elderly man decapitated in gory accident on ORR

HYDERABAD: A 65-year-old man was killed after being knocked down by a car on the ORR late on Monday. According to police, the victim, Thotla Anjaiah, was crossing the median and got thrown onto the car’s bonnet and his neck got stuck on the windshield from the impact of the collision. By the time the driver had stopped the car, Anjaiah’s head was severed from his body and he had died on the spot.

The incident took place at around 9.30 pm on Monday when Anjaiah, a labourer working at Ootpally village, was attempting to cross the ORR at Thondupally village limits.

“As pedestrians are not allowed on the ORR, the driver did not anticipate that Anjaiah would appear from the decoration plants on the median and try crossing the road,” Shamshabad police said.

After the incident, the driver immediately alerted the police. “We took him into custody and conducted a drunk driving test but the result came out to be negative. He was also driving within the speed limit,” the police said.

The police have registered a case under Section 106 (1) (rash and negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. However, the police said, “We had taken him into custody but let him go after completing the formalities.”

9 hurt as school bus rams parked car

Nine students sustained injuries after their school bus rolled in reverse, hit a parked car and overturned in Katedan on Tuesday. The incident took place when the parked bus was boarding students on the slope of the road. Around 25 to 30 students were seated in the bus when the vehicle suddenly reversed. The driver was not present in the bus, the cops said. Due to the collision, the bus overturned and caused injuries to reportedly nine students. While there is a suspicion of brake failure, the police have booked a case. “We are investigating the negligence of the driver and will take him into custody,” cops said.