Telangana HC directs state to comply with SC order on OBC quota in local bodies

The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to provide a timeline for complying with the Supreme Court’s triple test requirements before reserving seats for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao, issued the directive during a hearing on Tuesday.

Advocate General A Sudharshan Reddy has been instructed to inform the court about the status of compliance with the Supreme Court’s orders and to specify how much additional time is needed to meet these requirements, by August 27.

The bench was addressing a batch of petitions filed in 2018 and 2019 by Jajula Srinivas Goud, Dasoju Sravan Kumar, and others. The petitioners challenged the continuation of the local body election process without undertaking a fresh exercise to identify politically backward class citizens, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s judgment in K Krishnamurthy vs. Union of India.

During the arguments, senior counsel Kowuturu Pavan Kumar, representing Dasoju Sravan Kumar, highlighted that in 2021, the SC outlined the triple test conditions in the case of Vikas Kishanrao Gawali vs. the State of Maharashtra. These conditions must be met for finalising OBC reservations in local body elections.