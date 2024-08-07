Telangana: Senior cop accused of assaulting parents for share in property

HYDERABAD: A senior police officer has been accused of physically assaulting his parents in a dispute over family property in Wanaparthy district.

The officer, Nageshwar Reddy, a Circle Inspector (CI) serving in Multi-Zone 2 of the Rachakonda Commissionerate, is alleged to have resorted to violence to get an additional five acres of land registered in his name.

His parents, Raghunath Reddy and Bojjamma, residents of Venkataiyampalli village in the Killa Ghanapuram mandal, claimed that Nageshwar had been harassing and threatening them even after the couple had given him 15 acres of the total 30 acres of land to him. The rest was divided among their younger son, Yadav, a constable, and their two daughters.

Distressed by the situation, Yadav, attempted suicide. Worried about their safety, Raghunath and Bojjamma have lodged a formal complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP), seeking protection from their son and urging appropriate legal action against him.

In a video address, Bojjamma said that Nageshwar had been harassing them despite the division of property among their children. He insisted on receiving an additional five acres for his two sons, claiming it was essential for their future. Bojamma said she had expressed her helplessness, explaining that they could only offer him the remaining share after their death. However, Nageshwar’s behaviour escalated, leading to verbal abuse and physical outbursts, she said.

Raghunath added that Nageswar would come home and harass them, throwing chairs in fits of rage. As a result, there were several broken chairs scattered around their house, he added.

Already had 15 acres of land

