Telangana: Zero tolerance towards cybercrimes, drugs, says DGP Jitender

HYDERABAD: Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender has announced that there would be zero tolerance towards crimes against women and children, cybercrime and drugs.

In the half-yearly crime review meeting on Tuesday, the police said they would formulate specific strategies to combat narcotics and cybercrimes to ensure that Telangana does not become a crime hub. Top officers from across the state were present at the meeting to discuss the crime statistics and trends from the first six months of the year and develop strategies to counter crime in the future.

The DGP urged the cops to focus on preventive policing and take strict measures against anti-social elements. Jitender also instructed the police officers to conduct road safety meetings regularly and urged them to continue identifying accident-prone zones to further reduce fatalities. The need to improve the ‘dial 100’ response time was also discussed.

Crime trends discussed

As part of the review meeting, top officers made detailed presentations on the major crime trends and strategies being taken to control them. The cops also discussed cell phone theft, human trafficking, two-wheeler theft gang crimes and other trends.

Taking note that the police personnel worked towards obtaining as many as 33 life convictions, the DGP felicitated 36 officers and 30 prosecutors for their efforts towards ensuring justice.

The cops agreed that going forward, the half-yearly crime review meeting shall be held in physical mode whereas the monthly crime review meeting at DG level shall continue to be held virtually every month.