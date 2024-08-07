Third phase of crop loan waiver to be launched in Telangana's Wyra

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwara Rao said that the government is planning to release the third tranche of funds for the crop loan waiver scheme on August 15. Farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived in the third phase of scheme implementation.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the minister also said that there is a plan to hold a public meeting on August 15 in Wyra of Khammam district where Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project.

The minister, meanwhile, said that the amount waived in the first two phases of loan waiver scheme was not credited in bank accounts of around 30,000 farmers due to various technical reasons such as wrong Aadhaar and loan account numbers.

The officials are trying to sort out such issues and as of now issues pertaining to around 10,000 accounts have been resolved, Nageshwara Rao added.

Expressing anger over the BJP and BRS collecting details from farmers whose crop loan is yet to be waived, the minister said: “The loan waiver process is still on. It has not been completed. But the BJP and BRS have already started finding fault with the government.”