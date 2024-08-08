Godavari River Management Board chairman discusses Pedavagu revamp with Minister Thummala

KHAMMAM: Godavari River Management Board chairman MK Sinha met Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao in Hyderabad on Wednesday. He discussed the reconstruction of the Pedavagu project which was reportedly washed away in recent rains.

While highlighting the need to redesign the Pedavagu project considering its allocation to the Godavari River Management Board, the minister also discussed allotment for irrigation projects in the state.

Sinha also appealed to the chairman to increase the number of gates to six for the Pedavagu project and ensure the discharging of 80,000 cusecs water.

The Pedavagu project is located in two states Andhra and Telangana with a total ayacut of 16,000 acres. He opined two governments should come forward to construct the project in collaboration. Sinha further appealed to the chairman to prepare proposals for utilising wastewater from Godavari which flows into the sea.