No chargesheet against councillor in 2023 POCSO case, says Majlis Bachao Tehreek

NIZAMABAD: The alleged sexual attack on a minor girl is slowly turning into a political controversy in Bodhan, as the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) on Wednesday blamed the Congress leaders for maintaining silence on the incident.

A day after the police registered a case under POCSO Act against third ward municipal councillor of Bodhan K Radhakrishna for allegedly assaulting a minor girl in the Mangalphad area under Yedapally police station limits, leaders of some political parties came in support of the victim.

The police arrested the accused and sent him to judicial remand. They were reluctant to provide details in the case.

Meanwhile, MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan has demanded stringent action against the accused. He wondered why Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Government Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir were silent and alleged that the entire Congress was indifferent to the issue.

“If the girl was from the SC/ST community, then the entire state administration would have been at her house and the accused would have been killed in an encounter,” he said.

Khan met the victim’s family and handed over Rs 50,000 for the medical treatment of the girl who discontinued studies after passing SSC due to financial problems.

He demanded setting up of a special court for a speedy trial in the case and payment of compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the victim.