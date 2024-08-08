No chargesheet against councillor in 2023 POCSO case, says Majlis Bachao Tehreek

NIZAMABAD: The alleged sexual attack on a minor girl is slowly turning into a political controversy in Bodhan, as the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) on Wednesday blamed the Congress leaders for maintaining silence on the incident.
A day after the police registered a case under POCSO Act against third ward municipal councillor of Bodhan K Radhakrishna for allegedly assaulting a minor girl in the Mangalphad area under Yedapally police station limits, leaders of some political parties came in support of the victim.
The police arrested the accused and sent him to judicial remand. They were reluctant to provide details in the case.
Meanwhile, MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan has demanded stringent action against the accused. He wondered why Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Government Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir were silent and alleged that the entire Congress was indifferent to the issue.
“If the girl was from the SC/ST community, then the entire state administration would have been at her house and the accused would have been killed in an encounter,” he said.
Khan met the victim’s family and handed over Rs 50,000 for the medical treatment of the girl who discontinued studies after passing SSC due to financial problems.
He demanded setting up of a special court for a speedy trial in the case and payment of compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the victim.
Stating that Radhakrishna was also an accused in a case of sexual assault of a minor girl involving his brother in June 2023, the MBT leader alleged that the police did not file a chargesheet yet.
Amjed Ullah Khan claimed Muslims played a key role in bringing the Congress to power in the state.
He further asked why the Congress leaders failed to visit the house of the victim, even 48 hours after the incident.
The MBT leader alleged that local MLA P Sudharshan Reddy, who is expecting a berth in the Cabinet, would not become a minister if he rendered justice to a Muslim family.
He alleged that because of the support of the accused, Radhakrishna, Sudharshan Reddy won from Bodhan seat in the Assembly elections with a simple majority of 3,000 votes.
Later in the day, MLA P Sudharshan Reddy visited the victim’s house and consoled the family members. He said that the police arrested the accused within 24 hours and assured that stringent action would be taken against him.
The MLA assured that the government would provide a 2BHK house to the victim’s family.
Meanwhile, the municipal chairperson provided Rs 20,000 cash to the victim’s family. The activists of Left organisations burnt the effigy of the accused, Radhakrishna, in Bodhan town on Wednesday.