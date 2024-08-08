Telangana HC reserves order on plea for disqualification of turncoat BRS MLAs

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday reserved judgment on a batch of writ petitions seeking disqualification of BRS MLAs Danam Nagender, Kadiyam Srihari, and Tellam Venkata Rao who defected to the Congress.

Arguing for the turncoat MLAs of the BRS, senior advocates P Sriraghuram and Mayur Reddy said that the BRS had filed petitions for their disqualification within 10 days of lodging a complaint with the Assembly Speaker.

They said the BRS had sought judicial review without giving even minimum time to the Speaker and therefore the petitions for their disqualification should be dismissed or referred to a division bench.

They recalled a two-judge bench of the high court refusing to fix a specific deadline for the Speaker in a petition filed by the leaders of the Congress for disqualification of its MLAs who had joined the BRS in the previous Legislative Assembly.

Senior advocates Aryama Sundaram, J Ramchander Rao and Gandra Mohan Rao, appearing for the BRS, argued that the Speaker’s delay in taking a decision was unjustified and amounted to a failure in discharging his constitutional duty. They sought a direction from the court to expedite the disqualification process.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy reserved the orders.