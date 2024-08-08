Telangana: Water released to Zone-II of NSP left canal

KHAMMAM: Minister for Revenue and Housing Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Wednesday released about 500 cusecs of water to Zone-II of NSP left canal from Palair reservoir.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would inaugurate the Sri Sitarama project on August 15.

The minister said that although it has been raining at a reasonable level, the tanks are yet to be filled in the constituency. “However, we have released the water for standing crops,” he said.

Srinivasa Reddy assured that water would be provided to 2,75,000 acres in Telangana and 1,20,000 acres in AP. “If there is any shortage in Krishna basin then the authorities would utilise water from the Sri Sitarama project,” he said.