Bangladesh has duty to protect minorities: Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday expressed concerns over reports of minority communities being attacked in Bangladesh.

“The govt & authorities of Bangladesh have a duty under international law to protect the life, limb and property of minorities. There are also reports that many from the country’s majority community are protecting homes & places of worship of minority communities. This should be the norm,” the Hyderabad MP posted on X.

According to reports, properties and businesses of people belonging to Hindu community have been vandalised, burnt and looted in several parts of the south Asian nation. As many as 10 temples have also been attacked by miscreants with right groups and diplomats raising concerns. The house of renowned Bangladeshi musician Rahul Ananda was also torched by the mob that destroyed at least 3,000 instruments.