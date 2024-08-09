Foundation to be laid for 500-bed hospital in Telangana by month end

SANGAREDDY: The health minister also revealed that the foundation stone for the construction of a 500-bed hospital attached to the medical college will be laid at the end of this month.

Stating that private hospitals were not following medical laws, he said that such hospitals have to display all the details of the doctors working for them, and the type and cost of treatments being provided.

“When a patient visits any private hospital, he or she is asked undergo for two to three tests. After the tests are done, the hospital provides treatment and collects bills up to Rs 10,000. After the money is gone, people get worried but they hesitate to visit government hospitals that provide better treatment,” he said.

Stating that most of the poor people are coming to government hospitals, he said that it is the responsibility of the doctors and staff to provide better treatment to them. “It’s the government’s duty to provide better healthcare to the poor in Telangana,” he noted. The minister also directed officials to increase the number of beds in the dialysis centre of the Sangareddy hospital and to provide all types of facilities.