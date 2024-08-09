IMD announced light to moderate rains in Telangana till August 14

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains lashed several parts of the state, including Hyderabad, overnight on Wednesday. The state experienced light to moderate showers at isolated places on Thursday.

The highest rainfall of 37.5 mm was recorded at Kotapally in Mancherial district.

In the Greater Hyderabad Muncipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Hayathnagar recorded 6.3 mm of rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and adjoining north Odisha & Chhattisgarh lies over west Jharkhand and neighbourhood and extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. The north-south trough from Rayalaseema to Comorin area across interior Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked, while mainly low-level westerlies/southwesterlies prevail over the state.

Hyderabad to see rains for next 2 days

The state will continue to experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the state till August 14. The city will witness light rains for the next two days.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 °C and 23 °C respectively. Surface winds are likely to be westerlies/south-westerlies with wind speeds around 06-10 kmph with a relative humidity of 92%.