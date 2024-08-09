Manair Reservoir receives water despite lack of rains in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: Despite the lack of significant rainfall in the Karimnagar and Rajanna-Sircilla districts, the water levels in the Mid Manair Reservoir (MMR) and the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) have been steadily rising. The catchment areas and the water released from the Sripada Yellampalli project have contributed to the inflow of water into the MMR.

According to irrigation authorities, MMR is receiving 6,462 cusecs of water from various sources, including Sripada Yellampalli, Manair, Mulavagu and flood flow canals. Currently, the reservoir holds 17.15 tmcft of water against its total capacity of 27.54 tmcft. MMR lifts water to the Ananthagiri reservoir and subsequently to the Kondapochamma and Ranganayakasagar reservoirs in the Siddipet district. If the reservoir reaches its capacity and overflows through the spillway, water will be released into the LMD.

In light of the water inflow into MMR, irrigation officials have commenced lifting water from the MMR to the Ananthagiri reservoir (package-10), constructed as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIS) between Rajanna-Sircilla and Siddipet districts. Two pumps are being operated for this purpose. The total outflow from MMR is 6,462 cusecs of water, with 6,400 cusecs allocated for the Ananthagiri reservoir and 62 cusecs for the Mission Bhagiratha project.

Meanwhile, the LMD has reached a water level of 5.398 tmcft against its total capacity of 24.034 tmcft. The dam is receiving 206 cusecs of water from the local catchment area.

26 crest gates of Nagarjunasagar lifted

Nalgonda: With an increase in inflows from the Srisailam project, officials lifted 26 crest gates of Nagarjunasagar on Thursday. The current water level at Nagarjunasagar Reservoir is 586 feet (Full reservoir level: 590 feet). The inflows are 3,94,683 cusecs and the outflows are 3,14, 544 cusecs.