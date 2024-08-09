Telangana Health min defends GO 33, says those who are unhappy can approach court

SANGAREDDY: Stating that there was no issue with regard to the nativity of students for admissions into medical courses, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha on Thursday said that the government would protect the interests of students from the state.
Speaking to reporters after making a surprise visit to the government medical college here, the minister said, “It was the BRS government that brought the GO 114. But the present government is trying to protect the interests of the Telangana students. Those who studied four years consecutively and passed the qualifying examination in the state, they would be considered as native students.”
“Telangana is not a region anymore. It is a separate state and there’s a need to protect the students of this state,” the health minister added.
The minister said that the government issued GO 33 after consulting the advocate general. “Every citizen has the right to challenge the decision in the court if he or she is not happy with the decision,” he added.
Meanwhile, the health minister expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in the construction of the medical college and hostel buildings in Sangareddy district headquarters.
Works stopped for 8 months
On Thursday, the minister made a surprise visit to Sangareddy Medical College and Hospital and inspected all the wards. On the occasion, he inquired about the delay in the construction of hostel rooms along with medical college buildings. The minister came to know that construction works had been stopped for the last eight months.
Former MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy, was accompanying Rajanarasimha. When officials said that they have been not receiving funds for last eight months, Jagga Reddy asked them why they failed to bring this to the minister’s notice. Suggesting that the authorities meet Rajanarasimha on Friday, Jagga Reddy said that the former will initiate steps for sanction of funds if all details are disclosed.
The health minister inspected all the wards in the hospital. He also interacted with the patients. After inspection, he held a meeting with the officials and students of the medical college. He assured them that the buildings of the medical college will be constructed within the next two to three months and all the facilities will be provided to the students and staff. District Collector Valluru Kranthi and other officials accompanied the minister.