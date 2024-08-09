Telangana Health min defends GO 33, says those who are unhappy can approach court

SANGAREDDY: Stating that there was no issue with regard to the nativity of students for admissions into medical courses, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha on Thursday said that the government would protect the interests of students from the state.

Speaking to reporters after making a surprise visit to the government medical college here, the minister said, “It was the BRS government that brought the GO 114. But the present government is trying to protect the interests of the Telangana students. Those who studied four years consecutively and passed the qualifying examination in the state, they would be considered as native students.”

“Telangana is not a region anymore. It is a separate state and there’s a need to protect the students of this state,” the health minister added.

The minister said that the government issued GO 33 after consulting the advocate general. “Every citizen has the right to challenge the decision in the court if he or she is not happy with the decision,” he added.

Meanwhile, the health minister expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in the construction of the medical college and hostel buildings in Sangareddy district headquarters.