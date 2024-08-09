Two film producers being considered for appointment in key positions in Telangana Skill university board

HYDERABAD: Film producers Daggubati Suresh and Dil Raju as well as Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech are among prominent citizens who are being considered by the state government for appointment in key positions in the Young India Skill University.

The government is expediting the process of appointing the board of governance to the university. It may be recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently announced in the US the appointment of Anand Mahindra, chairperson of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group, as the chairman of the university.

It is learnt that the government has considered a total of seven names for the post of the chairperson before finalising Anand Mahindra’s name. They include industrialist Srini Raju, HCL’s Roshni Nadar, former secretary to the Government of India R Subramanian, former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin, former RBI governor Duvvuri Subba Rao and Infosys’s Kris Gopalakrishnan.

The government is also considering a few other prominent persons for the post of vice-chancellor, sources said. Among them are former principal economic adviser to the Union government VLCSS Subba Rao, Prof Neharika Vohra of IIM-Ahmedabad and Tata Strive’s Anita Rajan.