Wakf Amendment Bill an attack on right to freedom of religion: Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday ripped into the newly introduced Wakf Act Amendment Bill, stating that it is a grave attack on the basic structure of the Indian Constitution. Reiterating that the move was against the right to freedom of religion, the Hyderabad MP accused the Union government of dividing the nation instead of uniting it. “You are the enemies of Muslims,” he said in Lok Sabha.

Owaisi alleged that the government wants to take over not only Wakf properties but also those belonging to dargahs and mosques. Owaisi said, “The Bill blatantly violates Articles 14, 15, and 25 of the Constitution. It also violates judicial independence and separation of powers. The Wakf management of properties is an essential religious practice for Muslims. By denying legal recognition to Wakf al aulad, the government is trying to severely restrict how Muslims can manage their properties.”

The AIMIM leader said while the Hindu endowments boards function as per customs, Wakf boards are being asked for documentation.

“No existing law limits the right of a person to will their property or dispose of it. But look at what you are doing. Hindus can give complete property to their daughter or son. I as a Muslim can only give one-third. I can give a gift but cannot give it in the name of Allah. You are stopping me from praying. You are restraining Wakq al aulad.”

Referring to a provision mentioned in the Bill that bars converts from donating to Wakf for the initial five years, he wondered: “How can this be verified? Who will decide it? And if there is a new convert, does that person has to wait for five years to donate? Isn’t that a violation of the right to freedom of religion?”

Such a rule, he pointed out, is not applicable to Hindu endowments, the Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee, or people belonging to other religions. Asserting that Wakf properties are not public properties, Owaisi took a dig at the government and said, “The government is saying that it will give Wakf Board and council membership to women. I am sure they will make Bilkis Bano and Zakia Jafri members.”