Contractor will bear cost of sidewall: Irrigation Minister Uttam

NALGONDA: Stating that the contractor would bear the cost of building a new retaining wall, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday described the sidewall collapse as a “minor incident that would delay the completion of the Sunkishala project by two months”.

Accompanied by Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, the Irrigation minister on Friday visited the Sunkishala project site where the sidewall collapsed on August 1.

The Sunkishala project, initiated in 2021, aims to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water to Hyderabad, especially during inadequate rainfall and when the Nagarjunasagar project reaches dead storage levels. Despite other channels supplying water to Hyderabad, Sunkishala was constructed to tap into the dead storage levels of Nagarjunasagar. “The project is under construction and will be handed over to the government upon completion. Had SLBC been completed by now by the previous administration, it would have met Hyderabad’s drinking water needs and also provided enough water for irrigation in erstwhile Nalgonda district,” he said.

He said that projects in south Telangana were not accorded the same priority by the previous BRS government as those in north Telangana, such as the Kaleshwaram project. Uttam said that the Congress government was committed to completing the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) and Dindi projects.