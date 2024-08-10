Expired saline given to patient in Telangana government hospital

ADILABAD: The Khanapur government hospital staff on Friday allegedly administered saline that expired in March 2024 to a patient in Nirmal district.

The patient, Azharuddin from Lingapur village, suffering from viral fever was admitted to the hospital on Friday morning.

According to sources, the family members of Azharuddin saw the expiry date on the saline bottle and informed the doctors and staff, following which they replaced it with another one.

Speaking to TNIE, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Rajendar, who visited the hospital after the issue came to light, said that an inquiry is being carried out and action will be taken against the guilty.

Municipal chairman R Sathyam who visited the hospital on the instructions of Khanapur MLA Vedma Bhojju, said that no lapses were found and these kind of allegations were made to demoralise paints and show the state government in bad light.

Meanwhile, Dr Shiva Raju K, Head, Department of Medicine, KIMS, explained that an expired saline would not be efficacious if it’s expired. The drug would not be life-threatening unless a heavy dosage of expired antibiotics was administered. The situation would also be case-to-case basis as far as the adverse effects, such as in case of severe infections or treatment of cancer or other serious medical condition.

(With inputs from Aarti Kashyap)