How does it matter who is investing, asks Congress MP Chamala

HYDERABAD: Responding to the allegations levelled by Opposition BRS that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy signed an MoU with a “benami” firm of his brother, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy asked “how does it matter when investment is coming to the state”.

“When investments are coming to the state, how does it matter who is investing. What’s wrong if Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy brings his friends from London or Australia to do business and invest here,” he wondered while speaking to the media in Delhi.

Meanwhile, TPCC media and communications chairman Sama Ram Mohan Reddy alleged that BRS working president KT Rama Rao signed MoUs with non-existent companies, at the time of agreements made, during his tenure as IT & Industries minister under the garb of attracting investments and creating employment. He went on to allege that Rama Rao had entered into MoUs with “bogus companies”.

Alleging that the “bogus companies” had registered themselves with the Central Registrations Centre, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, a few days after the MoU was signed, Ram Mohan Reddy challenged Rama Rao to debate on the number of MoUs entered, sum of investments materialised, and employment created during the BRS regime.

Ram Mohan Reddy said that Rama Rao as Industries minister entered into an agreement with the Bhuvi Biochemicals Private Limited and Dhatri Bio Silicates Private Limited on June 10, 2022. He said that Rama Rao took to Twitter (now X) on June 11, 2022, thanking Dhatri Bio, and Bhuvi Bio. However, he said, in reality, Buvi Biochemicals Private Limited was registered on July 14, 2022, and Dhatri Bio Silicates Private Limited on July 19, 2022.

“When the BRS is questioning the Congress government’s MoUs stating that we have entered an agreement with an inexperienced company, it is pertinent to note that BRS and KTR entered into an MoU with a non-existing company,” he said.