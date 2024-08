ADILABAD; Even as the spotlight has shifted to the proposed Young India Skill University, the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Adilabad, which was set up in 1992, lies in a deplorable state, neglected by the administration.

It’s not just the lack of faculty that the students complain of — it has no basic facilities to speak of.

Even a cursory look at the ITI building tells a story of total apathy, neglect and lack of funding from the government. Students sit on benches and it is they who pooled money, purchased fans and fixed them.

Though the students need additional classrooms and laboratories, there is no one to listen to their grievances. The machines and computers in the laboratories do not work properly, a student told TNIE.

The ITI offers six courses but there is no regular faculty. The courses — electrician and draughtsman civil — are of two year duration while welding, stenography, dressmaking and computer operating programme assistant are of one year duration. Electrician and welding courses were introduced in 2012 in PPP mode but there is no faculty.

Four faculty members had been posted to work as training officers by the Institute of Management, and of them, one left because of the delay in salaries. The remaining three officers have not been getting their salaries for the last six months.

Some students, on condition of anonymity, said that there are no usable washrooms for girls.