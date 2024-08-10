Sunkishala wall collapsed on August 1, govt hid info: BRS working president K T Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and former municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao has blamed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is holding the Urban Development portfolio, for the collapse of the sidewall of Sunkishala project.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Rama Rao wondered why the government hid the information, even though the sidewall of the project had collapsed on August 1. He blamed it on the inefficiency of the government.

Rama Rao noted that the sidewall had collapsed when the State Legislative Assembly was in session. The chief minister should have made a statement on the incident in the Assembly, he contended. Either the government was unaware of the incident or it conveniently avoided informing the House, he pointed out.

He accused the state government of putting the blame on the previous BRS regime to escape from its responsibility. “Nothing has happened to Medigadda dam even after 12 lakh cusecs of water flowed into it this season. In spite of that, the government is diverting Godavari waters to Mallannasagar and other reservoirs,” he pointed out.

When the piers of Medigadda barrage were damaged, the NDSA team hurriedly visited the spot. But the national agency was not coming to visit Sunkishala, Rama Rao said. “The NDSA team not visiting Sunkishala is part of a pact between the Congress and the BJP,” the Sircilla MLA remarked.