Telangana: Amgen announces new tech site in Hitec City

HYDERABAD: Amgen, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, on Friday announced plans to open a new technology and innovation site in Hyderabad. Amgen India will occupy six floors in the Hitec City. The site can accommodate up to 3,000 people and will be operational in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Amgen India will accelerate digital capabilities across the global organisation to further advance its pipeline of medicines, according to an official release from CMO.
“Amgen has been a leader in biotechnology for over 40 years and is establishing this new site in India to serve patients,” said Dr David M Reese, the MD, executive vice-president and chief technology officer at Amgen.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu met Dr Reese and Som Chattopadhyay at Amgen’s R&D site in San Francisco on Friday.
Revanth also held discussions with Shantanu Narayen, the CEO of Adobe Systems, in Palo Alto, California on Friday.
Meanwhile, after a meeting with the chief minister and Sridhar Babu in Palo Alto, Aurum Equity Partners announced an investment of $400 million in phases to build a next-generation, AI-powered, green data centre in Hyderabad.
Great breakthrough: CM on Amgen
Amgen India will initially build and accelerate new technology solutions and digital capabilities at scale that will enhance efficiencies across the enterprise. The site will offer roles that strengthen key areas of Amgen’s business, including AI, data science, life science and other additional global capabilities over time. Chattopadhyay has been appointed national executive for India.
The chief minister described Amgen’s decision as a “great breakthrough and a matter of pride” to have one of the world’s largest biotech firms choose Hyderabad for its first development facility in Telangana. Amgen’s new site in Hyderabad underscores the city’s position as a hub for innovation and technology, the CM said.
After the meeting, Sridhar Babu said: “I am thrilled to note that Amgen has chosen Hyderabad to establish Amgen India. This development is a powerful endorsement of the world-class life sciences ecosystem we’re cultivating in Telangana.”
Amgen has nearly 27,000 employees and has a presence in approximately 100 countries and regions worldwide, including India.
Telangana, the ‘Future State’
Meanwhile, addressing the CEOs of Tech Unicorns at an AI business roundtable hosted by the Indian Consulate General at Palo Alto, California on Thursday, the chief minister said that Telangana deserves the sobriquet of ‘the Future State’, given its current set of game-changing projects like the AI city, Net Zero Future City, and massive reimagining of Hyderabad.
“In America, every state has a motto. I have been so far to New York, New Jersey, Washington DC, Texas, and now we are here in California. New York State motto - Out of many, one. Texas is known as the Lone Star state. California has a motto, Eureka. In India we don’t have a motto for a state. But I will now like to give my state — Telangana — a motto. My state Telangana can be called ‘The Future State’, he said.
“I invite you to Telangana. I invite you to the future. Together, let us make the future,” he said to a thunderous ovation.
Sridhar Babu presented the key highlights of the policies of Telangana and the inherent strengths that make it attractive for global and tech investors. Most of the leading CEO and founders of Artificial Intelligence unicorns expressed their desire to visit Hyderabad and explore options to invest and build capacities there in the near future.
CM talks biz with Adobe head
The CM held discussions with Shantanu Narayen, CEO, Adobe Systems, at Palo Alto, California on Friday.
“Held a highly engaging and fruitful conversation with Shantanu Narayen, CEO, @Adobe Systems, at Palo Alto, California today. As one of the most respected tech visionaries and leaders in Silicon Valley, USA, and an inspirational figure, meeting Shantanu Narayen is also emotional given he is one of Hyderabad’s most illustrious sons. As a key influencer in the Valley, Mr Narayen was highly receptive and proactively agreed to support our vision for Hyderabad 4.0, the Future City, the Young India Skill University and the AI City,” the official handle of the CMO posted on X.