Telangana: Amgen announces new tech site in Hitec City

HYDERABAD: Amgen, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, on Friday announced plans to open a new technology and innovation site in Hyderabad. Amgen India will occupy six floors in the Hitec City. The site can accommodate up to 3,000 people and will be operational in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Amgen India will accelerate digital capabilities across the global organisation to further advance its pipeline of medicines, according to an official release from CMO.

“Amgen has been a leader in biotechnology for over 40 years and is establishing this new site in India to serve patients,” said Dr David M Reese, the MD, executive vice-president and chief technology officer at Amgen.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu met Dr Reese and Som Chattopadhyay at Amgen’s R&D site in San Francisco on Friday.

Revanth also held discussions with Shantanu Narayen, the CEO of Adobe Systems, in Palo Alto, California on Friday.

Meanwhile, after a meeting with the chief minister and Sridhar Babu in Palo Alto, Aurum Equity Partners announced an investment of $400 million in phases to build a next-generation, AI-powered, green data centre in Hyderabad.