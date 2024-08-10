Telangana records 3k dengue cases this year from January to August

HYDERABAD: The state reported 3,200 dengue cases from January to early August, with several districts identified as hotspots for the disease. According to senior officials from the health department, a significant surge in cases was observed during this monsoon season, with the peak in July.

Suryapet, Khammam, Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Karimnagar, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Hyderabad have seen a considerable number of cases.

An official from the health department told TNIE: “In Hyderabad, there has been a recent surge in dengue cases, especially in the last three weeks. Heavy rains and waterlogging have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. While the department is making efforts to contain the spread of the disease, we urge the community to also maintain hygiene and observe a ‘Dry Day’ each Friday to eliminate stagnant water.”

The city has several hotspots, including the Old City, Rajendranagar, Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills. Efforts are underway to clean garbage and water-logged areas, and ASHA workers are educating communities on prevention. PHCs and Palle Dawakhanas are also providing aid. There have been no significant reports of malaria, but 72 chikungunya cases were noted last month. Some patients tested positive for dengue, although initially tested negative for chikungunya, said an official.

