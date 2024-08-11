Kalavira wows city with hand-printed bounties

“Each creation is meticulously hand-painted, with every stroke contributing to a design that is as intricate as it is captivating. Our mission is to add a personal touch to every creation, infusing it with colours that make it truly special, resonating it with the individual’s personality and style,” she expressed.

On the need for organising the exhibition, she remarked that the aim is to bring the intricate beauty of hand-painted artistry to a wider audience, apart from creating meaningful employment opportunities for the indigenous skilled artisans. “These skilled workers put in a lot of hard work but no value is given to them. So, this becomes a platform to exhibit their work. I am trying to connect with more artisans now,” Ajmera said.

The exhibition, which is open to the public till Tuesday, was inaugurated by Shruti Patil, Additional Director General of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and Central Bureau of Communication (CBC).

Appreciating the art form, Patil said, “It is rare to find an art where an artist is able to draw someone else’s expressions, feelings and desires on different products and make them look different and unique.” She expressed joy over the tribal art forms from Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Odisha and other parts of the country being depicted on the various kinds of fabric.

After exhibitions in Delhi, Pune and Hyderabad, Ajmera is looking forward to organise one in Gujarat.