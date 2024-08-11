Kalavira wows city with hand-printed bounties

HYDERABAD: Art is expression. Art is emotion. Art is unique. It was on these lines that Kalavira, a four-day art exhibition, kicked off in the Salar Jung Museum on Saturday. Curated by Maharashtrian artist Shikha Ajmera, Kalavira was distinct from traditional canvas painting exhibitions and showcased a variety of hand-painted products.
Almost 25 varieties of products were on display and available as gift items for visitors. Twelve types of sarees, seven types of shawls, jackets, lungis, t-shirts, leather belts, shoes and stoles were just some of the magnificent creations on show. Then there were hand-painted sarees that captured the essence of Odisha’s pattachitra tapestry, Madhya Pradesh’s Gond art, and Assam’s tribal art forms. Sarees in Kalavira also made history pride of place with the Taj Mahal nimbly painted on them. On a more quirkier note, megastar Allu Arjun featured on lungis.
Even the shoes in Kalavira were crafted and painted with so much thought, showcasing themes such as Agni-Varsha, the two elements of human existence. Speaking to TNIE about the colourful patterns, Ajmera said the ‘karigari of colours’ is designed to breathe life into clothing, materials and merchandise.
“Each creation is meticulously hand-painted, with every stroke contributing to a design that is as intricate as it is captivating. Our mission is to add a personal touch to every creation, infusing it with colours that make it truly special, resonating it with the individual’s personality and style,” she expressed.
On the need for organising the exhibition, she remarked that the aim is to bring the intricate beauty of hand-painted artistry to a wider audience, apart from creating meaningful employment opportunities for the indigenous skilled artisans. “These skilled workers put in a lot of hard work but no value is given to them. So, this becomes a platform to exhibit their work. I am trying to connect with more artisans now,” Ajmera said.
The exhibition, which is open to the public till Tuesday, was inaugurated by Shruti Patil, Additional Director General of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and Central Bureau of Communication (CBC).
Appreciating the art form, Patil said, “It is rare to find an art where an artist is able to draw someone else’s expressions, feelings and desires on different products and make them look different and unique.” She expressed joy over the tribal art forms from Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Odisha and other parts of the country being depicted on the various kinds of fabric.
After exhibitions in Delhi, Pune and Hyderabad, Ajmera is looking forward to organise one in Gujarat.