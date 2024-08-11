Minister Danasari Anasuya asks Centre to sanction more Anganwadis in Agency areas of Telangana

HYDERABAD: Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya on Saturday urged the Union government to sanction more Anganwadi centres in agency areas of the state. She also requested enhancement of the financial assistance being provided to the state by the Centre.

Seethakka participated in the video conference held by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi.

During the conference, she asked the Union minister to provide tabs instead of mobile phones for use by teachers in Anganwadi centres. “As many as 14,83,940 children between the ages of seven months and six years and 3,45,458 pregnant and lactating women are being served in 35,700 Anganwadi centres across the state. As many as 3,989 mini Anganwadis have been upgraded to main Anganwadi centres. Nursery classes will be started soon in these centres for which training of teachers has been completed,” Seethakka informed

She told the Union minister that the state government was paying Rs 13,650 per month to Anganwadi teachers and Rs 7,800 to helpers and demanded the Centre increase its share.

The minister’s office revealed that Annapurna Devi responded positively to Seethakka’s proposals. The Union minister assured that the decision will be taken soon on the sanctioning of new Anganwadi centres.

Women and Child Welfare department secretary Vakati Karuna and Commissioner Kanti Wesley and other officials participated in the video conference.