Panel sets eligibility criteria for new ration cards in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet sub-committee constituted to examine and recommend the eligibility criteria for issuing new ration cards on Saturday decided in principle to fix annual income limit of Rs 1.5 lakh in rural areas or Rs 2 lakh in urban areas, or ownership of less than 3.5 acres of wetland or 7.5 acres of dryland.

Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy leads the sub-committee which has Damodar Rajanarasimha (Medical and Health) and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy (Revenue) as members. Uttam said after its first meeting at the Secretariat: “To ensure that no deserving individual is left behind, the sub-committee is conducting a thorough study. There are plans to elicit suggestions and feedback from public representatives cutting across party lines as part of this process.”

Speaking to media persons, he said that the letters would be sent to all MPs, MLAs and MLCs seeking their inputs on the eligibility criteria. The Civil Supplies department has been tasked with drafting and sending these letters immediately, he added. Also, the sub-committee will consider the recommendations of the Saxena Committee, headed by Dr. NC Saxena, which includes Supreme Court special commissioner Harsh Mander as a member.

“The government is committed to providing ration cards to those below the poverty line and is keen to learn from the experiences of other states. A team of officials has already studied the ration card issuance procedures and eligibility criteria followed in other states,” Uttam said.