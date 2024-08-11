Telangana: Golden girl of karate, a role model for all

MEDAK: Ever since she was a little girl, Nama Nityashri had a passion for sports and big, big dreams. With the encouragement of her constable father, she started to learn karate and participated in many competitions across Telangana. As the saying goes, practice makes perfect and so 16-year-old Nityashri clinched the gold medal in the International Martial Arts Karate Championship 2024 at the Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

It isn’t a small feat; the Medak girl emerged victorious among 3,000 participants across 30 countries. “Becoming a champion after defeating 3,000 karate players is truly exciting! I’ve always wanted to excel in sports and my studies. I aspire to get a government job through the sports quota.”

The youth idol ardently believes that girls must learn karate as it will bolster their self-confidence and equip them with an unparalleled courage to face any trouble that waltzes into their way. “I can protect myself from miscreants without relying on anybody else,” said Nityashri with an indescribable confidence. Her father Nama Krishna was over the moon, expressing that he encouraged his daughter to learn karate so she could defend herself in the face of unkind challenges. self-defense. The Haveli Ghanpur constable also stressed that the sport will give girls everywhere strength.

The credit for the win also goes to her coaches, Nagesh Malluri and Dinakar, who trained the karate star since she was in class five. They encouraged her to participate more and more, resulting in her winning competitions in Goa, Hyderabad and several other places. Officials and public representatives alike have felicitated Nityashri on many occasions.

Additional Collector of Medak District Venkateshwarlu hailed Nityashri as a role model for every single girl, showering her with congratulations for her achievement of becoming an international karate champion.

No matter how old we are, what professions we are in and what troubles hover above our heads, we must strive to dream, practice and persevere. This is what Nityashri’s journey teaches all of us.