Telangana: Osmania University conducts faculty development programme

HYDERABAD: The University College of Education, Osmania University, in collaboration with the Global Center for the Development of the Whole Child, University of Notre Dame, conducted a five-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) that concluded on Friday.

The programme aimed to train and orient faculty members for the newly introduced course, ‘Whole School Approach to Social and Emotional Learning’, which will be offered to students in colleges affiliated to Osmania University.

Faculty members from 60 colleges participated in the training programme, which covered topics like the principles of Whole Child Development, Whole School Approach and conducted hands-on workshops by the Glocal Centre for Development’s Whole Child Team: Dr Nikhit D’Sa, Dr Shalini and Priya Kataria.

The FDP initiative is a significant step towards equipping educators with the necessary skills and knowledge to implement Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) in their institutions effectively.