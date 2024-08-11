Telangana: YouTube scribe kills daughter, dies by suicide

HANAMAKONDA: In a horrific incident, a 36-year-old YouTube channel scribe died by suicide after killing his nine-year-old daughter at his office in Balasamudram, Hanamkonda. The victim was identified as Gattikoppula Yugender Reddy, alias Yogi, and his daughter Aadhya Reddy.

The deceased’s wife Swapna said that her husband took her daughter to school on Friday morning. However, they did not return till the evening hours. “I tried to call him several times, but there was no response. I got scared of their whereabouts and immediately alerted my husband’s friends and colleagues,” she said.

Yogi’s friends began looking for him and his daughter. They rushed to his office and began knocking on the door several times, but there was no response. Later, the colleagues opened the ventilator and were shocked upon seeing the bodies of the father and daughter hanging from the ceiling.

They immediately alerted the police and shared the news with Yogi’s wife.

Upon learning about the incident, Subedari Inspector P Satyanarayana Reddy and his team rushed to the spot. They noticed Aadhya Reddy’s breathing, and they immediately shifted her to a private hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.

Satyanarayana Reddy said that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

“The bodies have been shifted to the MGM Hospital mortuary for postmortem. After completion of the postmortem, they handed over their family members. Yugener Reddy alias Yogi and his daughter Aadhya Reddy held their last rites at their native Jangaon town,” he said.