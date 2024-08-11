Unease in Congress as migrations from BRS come to a halt

HYDERABAD: Even as a sense of unease prevails among the BRS MLAs who joined the Congress as to when they would be merged into the CLP, the pink party leadership is trying to prevent further damage by protecting those who it suspects might jump the ship when the opportune time arrives.

For the last fortnight, there has been a lull in onboarding more BRS MLAs.

During the recent Assembly session, many Congress leaders claimed that several BRS legislators would soon join the grand old party and that the BRSLP would be merged into the Congress. However, no such development has taken place so far.

Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court has reserved its verdict on the disqualification of three BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress.

As the court proceedings continue, the Congress is feeling insecure over how it could protect the BRS MLAs who joined its fold. If the party fails to win over enough number of BRS MLAs to effect a merger into the CLP, what would be the fate of the pink party legislators who joined its ranks after the 2023 elections.

The BRS MLAs, who the Congress was confident would change their plumes, seem to be feeling more comfortable where they are at present.

As Sravana maasam, which is considered an auspicious month, began on August 6, it was hoped they would join the Congress, but the “marked” BRS MLAs seem to be having second thoughts now. On the other hand, much to the consternation of the Congress leaders, the BRS leadership is trying to onboard defected MLAs back into the party.