22% excess rain for Telangana in first half of monsoon

HYDERABAD: The state recorded 22% excess rainfall this monsoon with a record of 528 mm. As per the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) report, the state recorded 528.0 against the normal rainfall of 433.7 mm, with a 22% deviation from June 1 to August 11.

Contrarily, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded deficit rainfall in the same period, 315.9 mm, against the normal 343.9 mm, with a -8% deviation. In the state, Mulugu had the highest number of rainy days at 49 with excess rainfall, whereas Hyderabad had 27 rainy days with normal rainfall in the season till date.

The weather report said that three districts of Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet and Wanaparthy experienced large excess rainfall while 15 districts recorded excess rainfall. The remaining 15 recorded normal rainfall.

In the long-range forecast for August, IMD said that the rainfall in the country will be in the normal range (94% to 106% of Long Period Average). The state will also experience normal to above normal rainfall in August and maximum temperatures are also likely to be normal and above normal.

IMD also observed that currently, neutral El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are prevailing in the equatorial Pacific region and La Nina is likely to develop in the second half of the monsoon season towards the end of August. This indicates a drop in the temperature and increased rainfall in the second half of the monsoon season.

The current neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions prevailing over the Indian Ocean are likely to continue until the end of the monsoon season, thus favouring an increased rainfall in the season ahead. Meanwhile, IMD forecasted light to moderate rains at isolated places in the state till August 17.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience a generally cloudy sky with light rains. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 25°C respectively and surface winds are likely to be north-westerlies with wind speeds around 6-10 kmph.