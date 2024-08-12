Agnipath is great scheme, says Union Minister Bandi

KARIMNAGAR: Describing Agnipath as a great scheme, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said that Army jawans were the real heroes of the country.

Speaking at the Delhi Defence Academy freshers programme in Karimnagar, he termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a courageous leader who makes bold decisions and who doesn’t not compromise on national security and patriotism. He underscored Article 370 as a fine example to prove his point.

Sanjay said that the Congress and Communist parties were spitting venom against the prime minister. Their allegation that there has been no recruitments during the tenure of the Modi government was incorrect, he added. Comparing recruitments done in the past and now, he said: “The UPA government managed to create less than seven lakh jobs in 10 years. The Modi government creates 10 lakh jobs every year.”

During the programme, Sanjay also remembered Captain Vikram Batra, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery in the Kargil War. The minister also hailed candidates who chose join the Army, Navy and Air Force to serve the nation. “This is real patriotism,” he added.

ASHA workers’ woes

During a CC road inauguration programme organised at Thimmapur, ASHA workers met Sanjay and poured out their grievances.