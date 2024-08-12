Brand Telangana will suffer if firms continue to leave state, says KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and former IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao expressed concern over reports that the Amara Raja Group might leave Telangana if the government fails to honour its commitments.

“If these reports are true, it would be a significant setback,” Rama Rao said in a statement here on Sunday. He pointed out that since the Congress government took office, several companies have left the state due to unclear policies of the government. For instance, Kaynes Technology relocated from Telangana to Gujarat and Corning company shifted its plant to Chennai, Rama Rao said.

Now, with Amara Raja threatening to leave, the situation could severely damage the image of Brand Telangana, Rama Rao said. He emphasised that political gains should never come at the expense of the state’s interests. “The policies of the government should be aimed at attracting and retaining investments,” he said.

The former minister mentioned the significant efforts that went into convincing Amara Raja to invest Rs 9,500 crore in the state. “I hope the Congress government continues the commitments made by the then BRS government to investors in the state,” Rama Rao said. “The government is an institution that has to ensure policy continuity. Brand Telangana should not suffer because of our political differences,” he added.

‘Ludicrous comments’.

Criticising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his remarks, Rama Rao accused him of causing setbacks with his “ludicrous comments”. He said that Telangana remained one of the highest revenue-surplus states in the country, with the highest per capita income.

He expressed concern over the CM’s statements that suggested the state was in a debt trap and equating Telangana and its financial situation to an AIDS or cancer patient. “Such remarks can harm the state’s reputation,” Rama Rao said and urged the CM to refrain from making such statements.