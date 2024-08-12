Hit by plethora of problems, Peddapalli ITI cries for help from Telangana govt

PEDDAPALLI: Classrooms have been locked up in the government-run Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Peddapalli district due to water seepage. Since the rooms are dilapidated and the ceilings are on the verge of collapse, classes are now conducted in workshops, with both practicals and lectures taking place in the same space.

Established in 1964, Peddapalli ITI is one of the oldest government institutes in the region and has provided training for students who have later found jobs in organisations such as Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), NTPC, Kesoram Cement Factory and other industries in Ramagundam.

However, the ITI, which spans 20 acres, is now in bad shape. The institution is facing a teaching and practical staff crunch, with only 17 members on duty against the required 25. It also lacks adequate furniture for students. There are no restroom facilities for male students, who are forced to relieve themselves in open areas.

Over the past decade, the institute has received no funds for machinery maintenance, including oil purchases. But the current government is providing funding for ITI improvements as part of its skill development initiative, said training officer N Mallikarjuna Swamy.

Principal B Venkat Reddy said: “Admission process is ongoing for 472 seats this academic year. Training is being provided in trades such as electrician, fitter, mechanic, motor vehicle machinist, turner, electronics mechanic and welder.”