Revanth & co bag Rs 31K crore investments during US tour

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy concluded his tour of the US, securing over Rs 31,500 crore investments that will bring over 30,750 new jobs. After concluding his visit to the US, the chief minister embarked on a tour of South Korea, a CMO press release said.

The delegation, comprising IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials, held over 50 business meetings and three roundtable conferences in New York, DC, Dallas and California, and received support for various major initiatives, including creation of a Future City, AI City, rejuvenation of Musi river, and its pitch to shape Telangana as the right fit for the quest of America Inc. for a China+ one alternate, the release added.

The delegation held roundtable conferences on business, AI and semiconductors, spanning coast to coast, and also met with CEOs, founders and business alliances and groups, inviting them to come to Hyderabad and consider Telangana in their future plans.

The delegation pitched to business heads and investors across different sectors and closed new expansion deals in IT, GCC, lifesciences, pharma, data centres, AI, cloud and data centres, electric vehicle and batteries, green energy, FMCG and manufacturing.

The major announcements in the IT sector include the deal with Charles Schwab, one of America’s leading financial sector corporations. The Trinet deal opens up areas in the HR solutions sector. The significant expansion announcements by global IT major Cognizant, and Arcesium, reinforced the edge of Hyderabad in the IT/GCC space. The pharma and life sciences sectors saw fresh investments from nearly dozen American companies.